Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program

The Safely Opening Schools System was designed by a consortium of companies, which includes Coldchain Technology Services (Testing), Hueman (Nurse Staffing), Health Hero (Preventative), Varigard (Sanitizing) and Draganfly (Screening and Pathogen Spraying). Together a blueprint was developed to what was required to open schools and the companies recognized that ‎the best way to safely open schools was through an integrated solution‎.

Montgomery, Alabama., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Alabama State University has adopted the full Draganfly COVID-19 safety protocol as part of the Safely Opening Schools System which provides an integrated health and screening protocol to be used campus-wide to screen, detect, assess protect and continuously action against the potential threat of infectious disease including COVID-19.

Integrating best in class technology that protects students, faculty and staff while providing real time data as to the overall health of the school system provides schools with tools and data to immediately take informed safety policy actions.

The program provides a complete solution of benefits which includes:

Helps prevent possible infection from entering student population

Provides data for status of infectious conditions

Informs to the effective of the safety policies

Use of advanced sanitizers proven to prevent the spread of existing pathogens

“The Safely Opening Schools System was created to be a proactive solution to provide equitable care across the state,” said Kristine McClary, school nurse and legislative committee chair of the Alabama Association of School Nurses. “Our schools need help re-opening in an organized, safe and effective manner. We are confident this solution will provide that.”

Alabama State University adopted the Safely Opening Schools complete solution. Students, staff and faculty get screened on campus by the Draganfly Smart Vital unit which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature, and with voluntary consent heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. In addition, Alabama State University is integrating the Draganfly Varigard spraying program to disinfect all stadiums. The Varigard spray is the only sanitizer that can provide a 24-hour sequestration and kill efficacy against pathogens including COVID-19 in a single application.