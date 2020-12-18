 

Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:15  |  55   |   |   

Integrated Solution Helps Protect Students, Staff and
Faculty with a Complete Safety Protocol Solution

Montgomery, Alabama., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Alabama State University has adopted the full Draganfly COVID-19 safety protocol as part of the Safely Opening Schools System which provides an integrated health and screening protocol to be used campus-wide to screen, detect, assess protect and continuously action against the potential threat of infectious disease including COVID-19.

The Safely Opening Schools System was designed by a consortium of companies, which includes Coldchain Technology Services (Testing), Hueman (Nurse Staffing), Health Hero (Preventative), Varigard (Sanitizing) and Draganfly (Screening and Pathogen Spraying). Together a blueprint was developed to what was required to open schools and the companies recognized that ‎the best way to safely open schools was through an integrated solution‎.

Integrating best in class technology that protects students, faculty and staff while providing real time data as to the overall health of the school system provides schools with tools and data to immediately take informed safety policy actions.

The program provides a complete solution of benefits which includes:

  • Helps prevent possible infection from entering student population
  • Provides data for status of infectious conditions
  • Informs to the effective of the safety policies
  • Use of advanced sanitizers proven to prevent the spread of existing pathogens

“The Safely Opening Schools System was created to be a proactive solution to provide equitable care across the state,” said Kristine McClary, school nurse and legislative committee chair of the Alabama Association of School Nurses. “Our schools need help re-opening in an organized, safe and effective manner. We are confident this solution will provide that.”

Alabama State University adopted the Safely Opening Schools complete solution. Students, staff and faculty get screened on campus by the Draganfly Smart Vital unit which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature, and with voluntary consent heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. In addition, Alabama State University is integrating the Draganfly Varigard spraying program to disinfect all stadiums. The Varigard spray is the only sanitizer that can provide a 24-hour sequestration and kill efficacy against pathogens including COVID-19 in a single application.

Seite 1 von 4
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program Integrated Solution Helps Protect Students, Staff and Faculty with a Complete Safety Protocol Solution Montgomery, Alabama., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Rob Anson CEO and Founder of Loop Insights Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
16.12.20
Alabama State University Selects Draganfly’s Varigard Spraying Program to Disinfect All Stadiums 
15.12.20
Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol
14.12.20
Loop Insights to Integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology for Mobile Phone Instant Vital Sign Screening as part of its Venue Bubble Platform
10.12.20
Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program
10.12.20
Draganfly to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
02.12.20
Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program
25.11.20
Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly
19.11.20
Key COVID-19 Symptom, Oxygen Saturation Now Measurable Via Camera Utilizing Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
48
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?