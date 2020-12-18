Regarding the conclusion of option agreements with key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 option agreements of the long-term promotion of key executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group companies) programme (hereinafter – the Programme) have been concluded with nine key executives of Ignitis Group: members of the Board of the Company and general managers of four Group companies (ESO, “Ignitis”, “Ignitis gamyba” and “Ignitis renewables”) (hereinafter – key executives).