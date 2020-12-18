 

Regarding the conclusion of option agreements with key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:01  |  10   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 option agreements of the long-term promotion of key executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group companies) programme (hereinafter – the Programme) have been concluded with nine key executives of Ignitis Group: members of the Board of the Company and general managers of four Group companies (ESO, “Ignitis”, “Ignitis gamyba” and “Ignitis renewables”) (hereinafter – key executives).

The Supervisory Board of the Company approved on 4 December 2020 the long-term strategic targets and their indicators for 2020–2023 Programme of Group companies, their achievement assessment criteria and maximum number of offered shares to the executives (link). After achieving strategic targets (indicators), the shares will be offered free of charge in 2024.

Concluded option agreements indicate the maximum number of shares of the Company offered to be obtained in 2024 (see below):

Name, Surname Position Number of shares
Darius Maikštėnas  Ignitis Group Chair of the Board, Chief Executive Officer 2,265
Darius Kašauskas  Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Finance and Treasury Officer 1,178
Dominykas Tučkus Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Infrastructure and Development Officer 1,178
Živilė Skibarkienė Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Organisational Development Officer 1,178
Vidmantas Salietis Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Commerce and Services Officer 1,178
Mindaugas Keizeris ESO General Manager 653
Darius Montvila “Ignitis” General Manager 661
Aleksandr Spiridonov “Ignitis renewables” General Manager 605
Rimgaudas Kalvaitis “Ignitis gamyba” General Manager 601
  Total: 9,497

The Programme is approved according to the good practices in listed companies of linking long-term strategy goals with executive motivation in order to increase loyalty, pursuit of long-term sustainable results, motivation to increase the share value growth. The resolve regarding the Programme was presented in the Prospectus of the Initial Public Offering as well as in the Ignitis Group‘s Share Allocation Rules, which were approved on 16 September 2020 by the shareholder, published on the website of the Company (https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/management-bodies).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the conclusion of option agreements with key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 option agreements of the long-term promotion of key executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group companies) programme …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Regarding the notices of concluded option agreements
15:15 Uhr
Regarding the notices of concluded option agreements with the members of the Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”
15:01 Uhr
Regarding the conclusion of option agreements
15.12.20
Regarding the dividend policy update
15.12.20
Regarding the dividend policy update of companies owned by AB “Ignitis grupė”
09.12.20
Regarding the mandatory supply of liquefied natural gas
09.12.20
Regarding the mandatory supply of liquefied natural gas
04.12.20
Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies with share options programme
04.12.20
Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers
30.11.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 10 months