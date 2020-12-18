Regarding the conclusion of option agreements with key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies
AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 option agreements of the long-term promotion of key executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group companies) programme (hereinafter – the Programme) have been concluded with nine key executives of Ignitis Group: members of the Board of the Company and general managers of four Group companies (ESO, “Ignitis”, “Ignitis gamyba” and “Ignitis renewables”) (hereinafter – key executives).
The Supervisory Board of the Company approved on 4 December 2020 the long-term strategic targets and their indicators for 2020–2023 Programme of Group companies, their achievement assessment criteria and maximum number of offered shares to the executives (link). After achieving strategic targets (indicators), the shares will be offered free of charge in 2024.
Concluded option agreements indicate the maximum number of shares of the Company offered to be obtained in 2024 (see below):
|Name, Surname
|Position
|Number of shares
|Darius Maikštėnas
|Ignitis Group Chair of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|2,265
|Darius Kašauskas
|Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Finance and Treasury Officer
|1,178
|Dominykas Tučkus
|Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Infrastructure and Development Officer
|1,178
|Živilė Skibarkienė
|Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Organisational Development Officer
|1,178
|Vidmantas Salietis
|Ignitis Group Member of the Board, Commerce and Services Officer
|1,178
|Mindaugas Keizeris
|ESO General Manager
|653
|Darius Montvila
|“Ignitis” General Manager
|661
|Aleksandr Spiridonov
|“Ignitis renewables” General Manager
|605
|Rimgaudas Kalvaitis
|“Ignitis gamyba” General Manager
|601
|Total:
|9,497
The Programme is approved according to the good practices in listed companies of linking long-term strategy goals with executive motivation in order to increase loyalty, pursuit of long-term sustainable results, motivation to increase the share value growth. The resolve regarding the Programme was presented in the Prospectus of the Initial Public Offering as well as in the Ignitis Group‘s Share Allocation Rules, which were approved on 16 September 2020 by the shareholder, published on the website of the Company (https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/management-bodies).
