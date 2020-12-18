MTBC to Host Virtual Investor Meetings During the Week of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Management will be available during the business day Eastern Time January 13-14 and January 19-20 for scheduled virtual investor meetings. To arrange a meeting, investors should contact MTBC’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at mkreps@darrowir.com or by phone at +1-214-597-8200.

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced management will host virtual investor meetings during and after the virtual J.P. Morgan 39 th Annual Healthcare Conference in January 2021.

MTBC recently announced that it expects record revenue and adjusted EBITDA results in the fourth quarter of 2020, exceeding record third quarter results. Additionally, MTBC announced that it anticipates full-year 2020 revenue in the range of $104 to $106 million, an increase of 61% to 64% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10 to $12 million, representing growth of 23% to 48%.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

