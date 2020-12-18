 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a Time Charter Contract for m/v New York

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2001-built vessel “Oceanis”, with delivery to the buyer latest by April 16, 2021, for a sale price of US$5.75 million before commissions.

The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New York. The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 16, 2022 up to maximum June 30, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on December 27, 2020.

The “New York” is a 177,773 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.57 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS , Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Oceanis, the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.20 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

