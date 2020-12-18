 

Cleantech Building Materials Amendment of Loan Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:08  |  24   |   |   

18 December 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER:  CBM
ISIN:  GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

AMENDMENT OF LOAN FACILITY

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan providers, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to increase the size of its existing loan facility by a further €1,000,000.

This additional funding will provide the Company with the working capital required to continue the expansion of its marketing and sales activities in China and the ASEAN region, and to progress the financing and build plans for its own Accoya Wood factory in China.   

Commenting, Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM said:

"We are pleased that our loan providers have agreed to increase our facility demonstrating their confidence in our business plan. We are working hard to deliver value for all of our shareholders."

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

For further information, please contact:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths

  		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630

 
   
Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com  
+43 1 740 408045

 

 
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen   		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.


