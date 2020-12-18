Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Overwhelming Support for Its Announced Business Combination With Canoo; Cash Proceeds to Exceed $625 Million Following Transaction Closing

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC, HCACW, HCACU) (“HCAC”) today announced that, as of the deadline for redemption elections in connection with the pending business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”), over 99.97% (or approximately $306 million) of funds will remain in HCAC’s trust account as of closing. As a result, over $625 million of proceeds will be available upon the closing of the Business Combination.

Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo commented, “We are grateful to investors for supporting our vision. With more than $625 million available to us upon close of the transaction, we have adequate resources to execute our go-to-market strategy. We will bring consumers and businesses what they need to enjoy the full benefits of our multi-purpose EV platform."

Daniel J. Hennessy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCAC added, “This transaction has enabled Canoo to accelerate key initiatives, including its B2B (business to business) multi-purpose delivery vehicle which it revealed yesterday. This important B2B vehicle targets a huge addressable market and represents a compelling opportunity for investors in this category.”

HCAC’s stockholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2020 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of HCAC owned by them at the special meeting of HCAC stockholders on December 21, 2020 (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination. In connection with the Business Combination, HCAC filed its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-248923) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes the definitive proxy statement/prospectus. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on December 4, 2020, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to HCAC’s stockholders of record as of the Record Date. If any of HCAC's stockholders have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm their proxy's status with their broker, or call HCAC’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200 for help (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).