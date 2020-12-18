Unifor and Aleafia Health partner on groundbreaking medical cannabis coverage

"This is a landmark agreement, with a union and a medical cannabis company coming together to provide dedicated support through medical marijuana clinics across the country while challenging the stigmas associated with cannabis," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Partnering with Aleafia Health allows us to fight against Canada's opiate crisis, and improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic pain."

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union and Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), have entered a long term partnership that through collective bargaining will seek to provide access for its members to medical cannabis coverage as part of their benefit and insurance coverage.

Unifor will work with its local unions to recommend and propose insurance coverage in collective bargaining agreements for the reimbursement of medical cannabis. In turn, Aleafia Health and its affiliates will provide Unifor members with access to its health and wellness ecosystem, including education and training, physician-led consultations, scripting, treatment and, where appropriate, medical cannabis products.

"This is a significant moment for the cannabis industry, and an important breakthrough for medical cannabis accessibility in Canada. Every day, our team of medical professionals see the benefits of cannabis in the lives of our patients," said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. "Due to the progressive leadership of Unifor, and Aleafia Health's well-earned reputation for providing excellence in cannabinoid therapy, we will be able to expand these benefits to union members across Canada."

Increased access to medical cannabis coverage may also provide further cost savings and health benefits to both members and employers, including a reduction in reliance on traditional pharmaceutical prescriptions.

The two parties have signed a binding letter of intent which outlines the terms of one or more definitive agreements. Details of the proposed transaction are to be settled following comprehensive due diligence between Aleafia Health and Unifor, and the closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by each party's respective board of directors.

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype with Dias or Benic please contact:

Hamid Osman, Unifor Communications Representative

647-448-2823 (cell) hamid.osman@unifor.org