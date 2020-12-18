 

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in Relation to the Proposed Business Combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:00   

Remains on Track to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) announced today that in connection with its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Landsea Homes Incorporated (“Landsea Homes”), Landsea Homes’ parent, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (“Landsea Green”), has obtained the approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKSE”) in accordance with the applicable requirements of the HKSE’s listing rules.

LF Capital expects all conditions to closing the Business Combination to be satisfied soon and accordingly anticipates that the Business Combination will close in the first half of January 2021.

Advisors

B. Riley Securities and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as financial advisors for LF Capital. B. Riley Securities and Barclays are acting as placement agents for LF Capital. Dechert LLP is acting as legal counsel for LF Capital.

Rothschild & Co is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Landsea Homes. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel for Landsea Homes. Barclays is acting as capital markets advisor to Landsea Homes. Gateway Group is serving as communications advisor to Landsea Homes.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that was formed in 2018 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.lfcapital.co.

About Landsea Homes Incorporated

Landsea Homes designs and builds best-in-class, high-performance homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets in the United States. The company has developed homes and communities in Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Creating inspired places that reflect modern living, Landsea Homes builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid- and high-rise properties and master-planned communities to meet the diverse and ever-changing expectations and lifestyles of our homebuyers today and tomorrow.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched everywhere we build.

