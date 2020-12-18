 

DGAP-News Nowea Energy Inc.: Update Mining Project

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 15:30  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nowea Energy Inc. / Key word(s): Investment/Drilling Result
Nowea Energy Inc.: Update Mining Project

18.12.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Success - so it is said - is among other things the result of right decisions!
The management is very pleased to announce, in addition to the announcement of October 05, 2020, that the decision to invest in the Lithium & Boron Mine Project was a right decision because the project itself is turning out extremely successful and far beyond the planned targets. The results of the exploration drilling program point to a much larger resource deposit then first expected. As it looks like there is a discovery with a possible mineralization of 750 million tons.

What does this mean? Open pit mine!
On the basis of these new findings a completely new evaluation should arise. According to our expectations, this will be far above the former values advised by PwC to date, and, as it is now becoming clearer and clearer, the mining can take place in open-pit mining. This means that the mining costs can be up to 75% lower compared to underground mining.

Final assays expected in January 2021 / Re-evaluation of project will follow
All drill samples collected to date will be handed over by the end of 2o2o to the analytical company SGS (https://www.sgsgroup.de/de-de/mining), who will carry out the chemical analyses and determinations. Assay results are expected in mid/late January 2021 and will then be forwarded directly to CSA Global (https://www.csagroup.org/) for the preparation of an updated project evaluation report.

Year 2021 Chances
The analyses available to date suggest a lithium/boron mine. In addition to lithium - which is experiencing an extreme surge in demand due to the rapidly advancing developments in the global e-mobility and automotive industries - boron is expected in significant quantities. Boron compounds have a wide range of applications in various industries, such as detergents, glass and ceramics, semiconductors, pesticides and fertilizers, armor, abrasives, cosmetics, and many more (see e.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boron). Crucial for the design and layout of the future business model and mine operations will be the results and evaluations based on the new report mentioned above. However, already at this stage it is foreseeable that this could be one of the largest mining projects ever located in this form of mineralization with strategic importance for the industrial resource requirements in Central Europe.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nowea Energy Inc.: Update Mining Project DGAP-News: Nowea Energy Inc. / Key word(s): Investment/Drilling Result Nowea Energy Inc.: Update Mining Project 18.12.2020 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Success - so it is said - is among other …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
DGAP-News: 2020 JAHRESRÜCKBLICK: Nouveau Monde erreicht bedeutende Meilensteine
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...