 

Oak Street Health Expands Access to COVID-19 Testing in Underserved Chicago Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:31  |  43   |   |   

Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is providing free rapid COVID-19 tests to all members of the Chicago community. In collaboration with the City of Chicago, the primary care provider has already completed more than 2,500 tests, and is welcoming anyone who wants to be tested. The service is completely free, does not require an appointment, and is offered to all people regardless of symptoms, exposure, or insurance status.

"Testing remains critical to containing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping Chicagoans safe," said Christina Anderson, Deputy Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health. "We're grateful for Oak Street Health's leadership and effort to broaden testing access to those who need it most. We remain committed to allocating resources and providing support to our partners who are on the frontline of this pandemic, working every day to increase access to testing in communities hit the hardest."

“The demand for COVID-19 tests is at an all-time high with cases surging and the holidays upon us,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Executive Medical Director of Oak Street Health. “We know how challenging access to testing is right now, and that’s especially true in Chicago’s Black and Latino communities, where the virus has already had a cruel and disproportionate impact. Oak Street Health has served the older adults in these neighborhoods for years, providing access to high-quality primary care in order to keep them healthy. We are honored to work with the City of Chicago to bring free testing to anyone who needs it, expanding access where it has been severely lacking and helping to keep our communities safe.”

WHAT: Oak Street Health is providing free rapid COVID-19 testing to all members of the community.

WHERE:

Current testing locations include:

Upcoming testing locations include:

  • Oak Street Health Little Village (*testing will be done at Self-Help Federal Credit Union) at Pulaski & 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60623 (starting Saturday, December 19)
  • As additional testing locations open, you can find up-to-date information here.

WHEN: Every Monday through Saturday from 9:30am to 4pm

WHO: Any person in the community is welcome to receive a test. You do not need to be an Oak Street Health patient or Medicare-eligible. There is no fee or insurance co-pay, no need to make an appointment and no justification of symptoms or exposure required.

To learn more about Oak Street Health, click here.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Expands Access to COVID-19 Testing in Underserved Chicago Communities Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is providing free rapid COVID-19 tests to all members of the Chicago community. In collaboration with the City of Chicago, the primary care provider has already …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Oak Street Health Community Clinics Now Open at Walmart Supercenters in Texas
08.12.20
Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021
03.12.20
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference