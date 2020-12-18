 

ArcAroma AB 201218 ArcAroma extends promising evaluation period with one of Sweden's leading dairy companies

Press release 2020-12-18

During the summer, ArcAroma communicated the news of an evaluation agreement signed with one of Sweden's largest dairy companies, regarding quality improvement of whey protein using a modified juiceCEPT+. The evaluation period is now coming to an end and the results are promising. The dairy company has now decided to go from a temporary installation to fully integrating CEPT into the production process to achieve even higher results. The agreement is therefore extended until the end of Q1 2021.

“We are pleased that we have achieved positive results with the customer and how we in this process have been able to further develop our treatment chamber technology - lessons that will benefit our other applications. We started with our product juiceCEPT+ and have gradually adapted it to develop this new application. We look forward to taking this further to a fully integrated solution", says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

The evaluation period at the dairy company has succeeded in achieving a good reduction of bacteria through the treatment with CEPT, and in order to further streamline and improve the process, ArcAroma's unit is now further integrated into the customer's production process. The customer invests in the process control and ArcAroma contributes with a reduction in rent for the next three months and adaptation of CEPT. The changes in the process will be flow optimization, start and stop sequences, cooling and a customised clean-in-place program (CIP).

After the end of the evaluation period, the dairy company has an option to be able to buy out juiceCEPT+ at a price of EUR 420,000, minus a paid rent of 750,000 SEK.
  
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se




