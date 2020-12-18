Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 (EGM)

The revised Articles of Association will be made available at tryg.com.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders approved the following items in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting, see company announcement no. 17 - 2020:

The passing of the resolutions above satisfies offer condition 3(s) as set out in part A of appendix 1 to the recommended cash offer for RSA Insurance Group plc published by Tryg and Intact Financial Corporation on 18 November 2020.

The full terms, conditions and essential elements of the recommended cash offer are set forth in the offer document, which is available for download on the website: https://tryg.com/en/potential-cash-offer-rsa-insurance-group-plc

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact;

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 4 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and 53% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 650m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Notice to U.S. shareholders

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act.

Attachment