 

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:48  |  30   |   |   

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 December 2019 (the “Offer”), 1,260,505 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 18 December 2020 at an issue price of 100.0 pence per share. The Offer is now closed.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,260,505 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 5,486,121 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 5,486,121 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181




Foresight Solar VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc Foresight Williams Technology Shares The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 December 2019 (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...