 

DGAP-News Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach builds on healthy mix of continuity and change in its boardroom

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach builds on healthy mix of continuity and change in its boardroom

18.12.2020 / 16:03
Hornbach builds on healthy mix of continuity and change in its boardroom
 

Composition of Board of Management: Susanne Jäger and Albrecht Hornbach appointed for further five years - CFO Roland Pelka to hand over to his successor Karin Dohm on April 1, 2021

 

Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, December 18, 2020.
At their final meetings before the turn of the year 2020/21, the Supervisory Boards of Hornbach Baumarkt AG and Hornbach Management AG have once again laid key foundations for the further successful strategic development of the Group. By extending the contracts with two members of the respective Boards of Management, Albrecht Hornbach and Susanne Jäger, the Supervisory Boards are basing the Hornbach Group's management on a healthy mix of continuity and change.

The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG extended the appointment of Susanne Jäger (55) as a member of the Board of Management beyond November 30, 2021 for a further five years through to November 30, 2026. Within the Board of Management, she has been responsible for the product range, private labels, procurement, quality assurance, and store development since 2006.

The appointment of Albrecht Hornbach (66) as a member and Chairman of the Board of Management of Hornbach Management AG was also extended by that company's Supervisory Board for a further five years through to October 31, 2026. Albrecht Hornbach was first appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management of what was then Hornbach Holding AG in November 2001. Following the change in legal form to Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, he assumed the Chairmanship of the Board of Management of Hornbach Management AG, the general partner of the KGaA, in October 2015. He is responsible for the following divisions: DIY stores and garden centers (Hornbach Baumarkt AG), builders' merchants (Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH), and real estate (Hornbach Immobilien AG). Albrecht Hornbach has also been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG since April 2002 and its Chairman since March 2009.

