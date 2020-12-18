 

Galvanize to Address India’s Tech Skills Gap with 21K Skills Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 16:00  |  27   |   |   

Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the fields of software engineering and data science in the United States, is proud to announce a new collaboration with 21K Skills, a program of Mindreflex Technologies Private Limited, to upskill the technical workforce in India with access to transformative technical education programs.

As part of the collaboration with 21K Skills, Galvanize will provide a twelve-week remote series of intensive customized programs in four tracks: Cloud Native Development, Data Science Core, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity. The courses are designed to accelerate individuals in their technical careers, covering the latest technologies and methodologies and taught by Galvanize’s experienced faculty members. The program is expected to begin in February, with enrollment now open for up to 125 students per track.

“At Galvanize, we strongly believe that education can unlock incredible potential for IT professionals looking to advance their careers,” said Bill Cummings, Executive Vice President of Enterprise at Galvanize. “By offering our courses in collaboration with 21K Skills, together we will aid in the empowerment of India’s IT workforce, promising them a better tomorrow.”

Upon completion of each course, students will present a comprehensive capstone project that will showcase hands-on application of the subjects covered in the trainings. Participants will build familiarity with the work they will do on the job in their respective fields.

According to Indian education officials, the nation has a talent shortage of skilled professionals 9 percent higher than the global average, with 4.7 million workers needing training, including a shortage of over 1 million cybersecurity professionals.

“IT professionals in India are poised to make great contributions to the field globally. The increasing demand for specialized skills in these segments led us to collaborate with Galvanize, a global leader in IT upskilling,” said Santosh Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 21K Skills. “Galvanize’s advanced yet accessible courses will offer students in India a unique opportunity to build in-demand technical skills, bridging the gap between higher education and industry readiness.”

As a leading bootcamp education provider in software engineering and data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills need to excel in modern-day software engineering, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Galvanize’s software engineering and data science graduates have been hired by today’s leading innovators across diverse sectors, including Apple, Accenture, Oracle, Spotify, and Tesla.

For more information about Galvanize, visit www.galvanize.com.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), formerly K12 Inc., a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and career learning programs for schools, enterprises, and students of all ages. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galvanize to Address India’s Tech Skills Gap with 21K Skills Collaboration Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the fields of software engineering and data science in the United States, is proud to announce a new collaboration with 21K Skills, a program of Mindreflex …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14.12.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces K12 Inc. (LRN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
10.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – LRN
08.12.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against K12 Inc. (LRN)
07.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of K12 Inc. (LRN) Investors
04.12.20
Insight PA Using Smart Technology to Help Flatten the Curve
03.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
A Spotlight on the Future: California Virtual Academies Teaming Up with California Broadcasters Association for New Student-Focused Career Pathways