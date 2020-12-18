CENTOGENE Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG) (“CENTOGENE” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases
that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the voting results of the Company’s
Extraordinary General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointments of Dr. Andrin Oswald as Managing Director and Dr. Jonathan Sheldon as
Supervisory Director, the reappointment of Mr. Richard Stoffelen as Managing Director, and adjustments to the compensation of the Supervisory Board.
Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We look forward to working with Andrin, Jonathan, and Richard on our mission to further scale and accelerate CENTOGENE’s growth as a leader in advancing the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases.”
About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical
companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and
clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data
points from approximately 595,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of September 30, 2020.
The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of September 30, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.
0 Kommentare