CENTOGENE Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG) (“CENTOGENE” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointments of Dr. Andrin Oswald as Managing Director and Dr. Jonathan Sheldon as Supervisory Director, the reappointment of Mr. Richard Stoffelen as Managing Director, and adjustments to the compensation of the Supervisory Board.



Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We look forward to working with Andrin, Jonathan, and Richard on our mission to further scale and accelerate CENTOGENE’s growth as a leader in advancing the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases.”