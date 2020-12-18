Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

Taking into account the probability that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 may be extended to the Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. More information on shareholders' rights and obligations is provided below in this announcement.

As initiated and decided by the Board of LITGRID AB, legal entity code 302564383, office address at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the “ Company ”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be convened on 21 October 2020, 10.00 a.m., at the Company's head office (address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). It is recommended for the shareholders to participate in the meeting by completing the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company in advance.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Regarding the approval of the operating budget of the Board of the Company for 2021 and subsequent years Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 12 of 18 December 2020 (minutes No. 22)

Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 11 January 2021.

Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 11 January 2021.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 4 January 2021. To be entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of the Company, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.



On 18 December 2020, the Board of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Draft of the decision:

Regarding the approval of the operating budget of the Board of the Company for 2021 and subsequent years

“1. To establish that the total annual budget for 2021 for the remuneration of the members of the Board of the Company and additional expenses of the Company for ensuring the activities of the Board is EUR 41,580.