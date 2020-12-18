 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020   
Bid procedure, 2020-12-22
Bonds KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2302. SE0009662943. 2023-02-22

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2505, SE0011414010, 2025-05-12

 
Bids Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System
Bid date 2020-12-22
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2302: 1000 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2505: 1000 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

 


 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2302: 1000 mln SEK per bid

2505: 1000 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time No later than 11.10 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2020-12-28
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2020-12-18

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




