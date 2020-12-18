 

Biochips Market Size USD 16490 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.1% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 16:30  |  50   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biochips Market is Segmented by Type (DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip, Others), By Application (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Biotechnology category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global Biochips Market size is projected to reach USD 16490 Million by 2026, from USD 9796.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Biochips Market size are, increasing application in the field of genomics, drug discovery, proteomics and the rising prevalence of cancer, immunological disorders, viral infections, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of personalized medications

This report focuses on Biochip market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Biochips market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Biochips Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-27L207/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_Biochips 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOCHIPS MARKET

Biochips have applications ranging from identification of disease markers to accelerated drug development, including several research applications in genomics, genotyping, and proteomics. The increase in expenditure on clinical R&D and the substantial allocation of resources for genomic and proteomic research are factors that are expected to drive the growth of biochips market size.

The growing need to reduce processing time and decrease the dependency on clinical tests for diagnosis has increased the demand for biochip and bio-array techniques. Rapid technological advances related to these techniques and a wide variety of products on offer, due to new product releases, are expected to increase the growth of biochips market size.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of immunological disorders and rise in the geriatric population is expected to further fuel the growth of biochips market size. However, factors such as high biochip costs and lack of awareness of biochips might impede market growth in emerging nations.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biochips Market Size USD 16490 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.1% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Biochips Market is Segmented by Type (DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip, Others), By Application (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers, Academic & …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Decoding the route to SHAREit's global success
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
SmartFren Indonesia Selects Telenity for Its Multiphased VAS Modernization Program
Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sunlight makes €105 million R&D investment into sustainability of Lithium batteries to help ...
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component ...
Epta Development Corporation Acquires 100 Acres of Prime Industrial Redevelopment Land near ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments