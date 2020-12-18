 

DGAP-News aap completes Management Board transition to support growth and value creation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 16:33  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
aap completes Management Board transition to support growth and value creation

18.12.2020 / 16:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Re-appointment of Rubino Di Girolamo as CEO and Marek Hahn as CFO

- Agnieszka Mierzejewska appointed member of the Management Board (COO)


 

The Supervisory Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the composition of the new Management Board. In this context, Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo was re-appointed as CEO and Mr. Marek Hahn as CFO, while Ms. Agnieszka Mierzejewska was appointed to the Management Board as COO with effect from 1 January 2021. Ms. Mierzejewska will be the first female Management Board member in the history of aap. With the appointment of a COO the prime focus of the extended Management Board will be on the implementation of the strategy, the necessary re-design of corporate processes and the expansion of LOQTEQ(R) in all regions, especially in the US.
 

The Supervisory Board regularly evaluates the composition of the Management Board to ensure it has the appropriate skills, experience, and perspective necessary to drive the growth and value creation of the Company. aap has tremendous value creating opportunities in front of it and the Supervisory Board is convinced that the three Management Board members will be significant assets and are committed to achieve outstanding performance during and post COVID-19 crisis.
 

"We firmly believe that with the new Management Board we are excellently positioned to lead aap into a successful future," says Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of aap's Supervisory Board. "Ms. Mierzejewska has been one of the driving forces of the successful restructuring of aap's operations, which is a clear demonstration of the merits she has and will contribute to our company. She has also impressively demonstrated her sales competence, not least with regard to the US market. Together with the head of our US subsidiary, she has reorganised sales in the USA and thus made a significant contribution to being able to record dynamic sales growth this year despite COVID-19. The prolongation of Mr. Di Girolamo's and Mr. Hahn's contracts is a recognition of their contribution to aap's restructuring and repositioning from a strategic, financial and product development point of view. They contribute vast experience with all aspects of the company which is supportive to make decisions the first time right. We are convinced that the new Management Board brings the skills, experience, and perspective that aap needs. Based on the visible progress of the last months, it is now a matter of consistently continuing along the path we have chosen in order to put aap on a profitable growth path and create sustainable value for our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 5
aap Implantate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News aap completes Management Board transition to support growth and value creation DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel aap completes Management Board transition to support growth and value creation 18.12.2020 / 16:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   - Re-appointment of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies fügt Gebietsleiter ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: aap verstärkt Vorstandsebene zur Unterstützung von Wachstum und Wertsteigerung (deutsch)
16:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: aap verstärkt Vorstandsebene zur Unterstützung von Wachstum und Wertsteigerung
08.12.20
DGAP-News: Erfolgreiche Restrukturierung der aap ebnet Weg für weitere Maßnahmen zur Finanzierung von Wachstum und Wertsteigerung (deutsch)
08.12.20
DGAP-News: aap's successful restructuring paves way for follow-up steps in multilayered financing for growth and value creation
08.12.20
DGAP-News: Erfolgreiche Restrukturierung der aap ebnet Weg für weitere Maßnahmen zur Finanzierung von Wachstum und Wertsteigerung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
1.970
Letzte Chance bei AAP IMPLANTATE WKN 506660 !!!