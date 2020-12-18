aap completes Management Board transition to support growth and value creation

- Re-appointment of Rubino Di Girolamo as CEO and Marek Hahn as CFO

- Agnieszka Mierzejewska appointed member of the Management Board (COO)





The Supervisory Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the composition of the new Management Board. In this context, Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo was re-appointed as CEO and Mr. Marek Hahn as CFO, while Ms. Agnieszka Mierzejewska was appointed to the Management Board as COO with effect from 1 January 2021. Ms. Mierzejewska will be the first female Management Board member in the history of aap. With the appointment of a COO the prime focus of the extended Management Board will be on the implementation of the strategy, the necessary re-design of corporate processes and the expansion of LOQTEQ(R) in all regions, especially in the US.



The Supervisory Board regularly evaluates the composition of the Management Board to ensure it has the appropriate skills, experience, and perspective necessary to drive the growth and value creation of the Company. aap has tremendous value creating opportunities in front of it and the Supervisory Board is convinced that the three Management Board members will be significant assets and are committed to achieve outstanding performance during and post COVID-19 crisis.



"We firmly believe that with the new Management Board we are excellently positioned to lead aap into a successful future," says Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of aap's Supervisory Board. "Ms. Mierzejewska has been one of the driving forces of the successful restructuring of aap's operations, which is a clear demonstration of the merits she has and will contribute to our company. She has also impressively demonstrated her sales competence, not least with regard to the US market. Together with the head of our US subsidiary, she has reorganised sales in the USA and thus made a significant contribution to being able to record dynamic sales growth this year despite COVID-19. The prolongation of Mr. Di Girolamo's and Mr. Hahn's contracts is a recognition of their contribution to aap's restructuring and repositioning from a strategic, financial and product development point of view. They contribute vast experience with all aspects of the company which is supportive to make decisions the first time right. We are convinced that the new Management Board brings the skills, experience, and perspective that aap needs. Based on the visible progress of the last months, it is now a matter of consistently continuing along the path we have chosen in order to put aap on a profitable growth path and create sustainable value for our shareholders."