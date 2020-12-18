Freddie Mac Multifamily White Paper Examines the Mixed-Income Housing Market in Areas of Concentrated Poverty

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released a white paper analyzing the market characteristics and pipeline activity of Mixed-Income housing, with a special geographic focus on Areas of Concentrated Poverty (ACPs). These properties integrate affordable units and market rate units in the same property with the goal of establishing a diverse community with the economic resources to provide income mobility for all residents. Over time, the impact of Mixed-income properties in ACPs can extend beyond the residents of these developments and improve the lives of others in the community by lifting economic and social conditions in the area.



The white paper, titled “A Study of Mixed-Income Housing in Areas of Concentrated Poverty”, is part of Freddie Mac’s three-year Duty to Serve plan to increase rental and homeownership opportunities in historically underserved markets throughout the nation. This is the second of three papers the Multifamily line of business will release this year.