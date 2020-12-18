 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal: Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG to its wholly owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG as part of a contribution in kind. The contribution was therefore made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution.
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
No price 13,523,205.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
No price 13,523,205.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-18; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
