b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal: Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG to its wholly owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG as part of a contribution in kind. The contribution was therefore made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution.