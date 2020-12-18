Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: PTW Holding AG

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Person closely associated with:

Title: Dipl. Ing.

First name: Stefan

Last name(s): Pierer

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4 Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG into PTW Holding AG by a contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution.

c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

No price 13,523,205.00 Units

d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume

No price 13,523,205.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-18; UTC +1