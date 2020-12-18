 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI) securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Kandi investors have until February 9, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors”. Citing inspections of the Company’s factories and customer locations and interviews with former employees, the report alleged, among other things that almost 64% of Kandi’s sales over the year have been to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleged that “[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.86 per share or 28%, to close at $9.76 per share on November 30, 2020.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi’s sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi’s reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company’s reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

