 

i3 Pursuing Further Expansion into India

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3): In line with i3’s business model of building a gaming entertainment portfolio globally leveraging its high value celebrity influencer model combined with a world class executive team, i3 has decided to compound the early market entry success in India with further investment exploration. I3’s initial launch into India by way of its acquisition, rebrand and launch of the poker operation now globally known as BLITZPOKER, is on pace for another record month in December.

i3 has made the decision to accelerate its plans to capitalize on the rapidly growing ecommerce gaming market in India by building out a gaming ecosystem central to its plans to service what is on pace to be the world largest online gaming market, which, according to Statista, recorded 365 million online gamers in financial year 2020. This number was estimated to reach 510 million by fiscal year 2022.

I3 has identified several exciting opportunities for further exploration in the rapidly growing online gaming categories including but not limited to Fantasy, Rummy, Quiz, Poker, and eSports.

In addition, the Company has also issued 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to arm's length consultants, as consideration for capital market advisory services. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 2 years. These warrants and any underlying shares issued upon exercise, are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key industry contacts.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 240-4221
Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

