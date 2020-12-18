TransAtlantic Petroleum Approval of Agreement and Plan of Merger

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced that the Company’s shareholders have approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, TAT Holdco LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Parent”), and TAT Merger Sub LLC, a Texas limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Under the Merger Agreement and the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (the “Companies Act”), the approval and adoption of the merger proposal required the affirmative vote of 75% of the votes cast by holders of common shares as of the close of business on the record date at a duly convened meeting of the common shareholders of the Company at which a quorum is present. At the meeting, the holders of 56,984,007 Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. Final vote totals indicate that 99.10% of the total votes cast were in favor of the Merger. Of the votes cast by shareholders not affiliated with the Acquiring Group, 86.60% were cast in favor of the Merger.



Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Company has merged with and into Merger Sub and each of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, par value $0.10 per share (“Common Shares”), (other than the Excluded Shares (as defined in the Merger Agreement)) was canceled and was converted automatically into the right to receive $0.13 in cash.