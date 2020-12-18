 

HRO Today Names ISG Advisors Among the 2020 Superstars Leading Workforces Through the Pandemic

Debora Card, Stacey Cadigan and Julie Fernandez recognized as top HRO experts

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR experts are fearlessly leading their organizations through the uncertain world of pandemic disruption, the editors of HRO Today magazine said in recognizing leaders from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, among the publication’s 2020 Superstars.

Debora Card, partner, was honored for the seventh consecutive year; Stacey Cadigan, partner, was named for the fifth consecutive year, and Julie Fernandez, partner and leader of the firm’s HR Technology and Services practice, was included for the fourth consecutive year. ISG was again the most recognized advisory firm in the 2020 voting, with three of the 17 consultants, advisors, analysts, academics, investors and thought leaders cited by the magazine.

“Julie, Stacey and Deb have put in another impactful year of effort on behalf of our clients, and we could not be prouder of their well-deserved recognition by HRO Today,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “In a year when the economy and business climate were dramatically altered by the pandemic, these advisors worked closely and quickly with our clients to fundamentally transform their technology and their organizations for the better.”

“In this climate, HR leaders have taken center stage, leading their workforces through the pandemic with an eye for employee well-being, connectivity, and agility,” the editors of HRO Today said in announcing the awards. “This year has presented challenges for employers and employees alike, but the HR leaders listed within these pages have tackled each obstacle to emerge even stronger and more innovative than before.”

ISG HR Technology and Delivery Services is a leading independent advisor on all aspects of HR transformation, working closely with clients as they create a business case for technology investment, select the best platform for their needs and manage organizational and process change.

Card has 30 years’ experience in shared services, outsourcing and HR management to help clients define and implement their HR technology and service delivery strategies. Cadigan is a key contributor in all aspects of HR advisory, with particular expertise in recruitment process outsourcing, HR technology and talent management. Fernandez’s expertise ranges from HR technology, HR automation and RPA, shared services, HR providers and global payroll.

Awards are given in three categories: Providers; Practitioners; and Consultants, Advisors, Analysts, Academics, Investors and Thought Leaders. Superstars were nominated externally and by the HRO Today staff. To see the list of honorees in the third category, visit this webpage. A complete list of all winners is available here.

