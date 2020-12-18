Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 18 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,275,939 Ordinary shares at a price of 85.2p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,043,825,028 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

