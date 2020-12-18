 

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

18 December 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 18 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,275,939 Ordinary shares at a price of 85.2p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,043,825,028 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803             


