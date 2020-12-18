 

Atos completes the acquisition of leading Cybersecurity consulting company SEC Consult

Vienna (Austria) and Paris (France), December 18, 2020 - Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEC Consult, a leading consulting company with a strong and innovative cybersecurity portfolio. This acquisition will strengthen Atos’ existing consulting capabilities and will provide additional value to its digital consulting innovation practice.

 

The acquisition will enable Atos to expand into new areas of cybersecurity expertise, such as new specific security testing domains, SAP penetration testing, red teaming and incident response capabilities, as well as into additional regions including APAC (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia) while confirming its leading position in cybersecurity services in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region with more than 600 experts. Existing SEC Consult customers will benefit from innovative services enhanced by Atos’ extensive expertise and ranking as a global leader in MSSP (Managed Security Services provider ).1  

 

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion and digital.security made earlier this year and supports Atos’ vision of continuous development and innovation within its digital cybersecurity consulting practice, reinforcing its position as a global leader within cybersecurity consulting and innovation.

 

“Atos’ vision towards digital cyber consulting will continue to develop and adapt to the new challenges that our customers are facing and we will do our best to carry on and support this vision by pursuing our journey towards organic and non-organic growth, while supporting our customers’ needs” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos.

 

We are delighted to officially become part of the Atos group today and join forces with a market leader in Managed Cyber Security Services. We’re excited about the projects that lie ahead, not only for our customers but our employees too.” said Wolfgang Baumgartner, CEO of SEC Consult.

 

***

 

