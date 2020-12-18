EQS-Adhoc AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen
Press release
Fribourg, 18 December 2020
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen
Swiss Medical Network SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), announces the sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen to Infracore SA (Infracore), a company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure.
Infracore, which is directly and indirectly held by AEVIS up to 30%, is the main real estate partner of Swiss Medical Network and has been supporting its development since 2006.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.
