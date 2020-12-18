EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Disposal AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen 18-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fribourg, 18 December 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen

Swiss Medical Network SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), announces the sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen to Infracore SA (Infracore), a company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure.

Infracore, which is directly and indirectly held by AEVIS up to 30%, is the main real estate partner of Swiss Medical Network and has been supporting its development since 2006.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

End of ad hoc announcement

1156422 18-Dec-2020 CET/CEST