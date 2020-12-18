 

EQS-Adhoc AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Disposal
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen

18-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 18 December 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen

Swiss Medical Network SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), announces the sale of the property of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen to Infracore SA (Infracore), a company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure.

Infracore, which is directly and indirectly held by AEVIS up to 30%, is the main real estate partner of Swiss Medical Network and has been supporting its development since 2006.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of ad hoc announcement

1156422  18-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

