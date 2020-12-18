Fribourg, 18 December 2020

Infracore SA announces the acquisition of the building of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen



The hospital and health infrastructures company Infracore SA announces the acquisition today of the building of Privatklinik Belair, located at Rietstrasse 30 in Schaffhausen. The property has a total rental area of 3'303 sqm and a visitor parking. The plot surface amounts to 3'593 sqm.

The property is located northwest of the centre of Schaffhausen, near the old town, in the residential district called « Breite ». The Schaffhausen train station is about 1 km away and the clinic can easily be reached by public transport.

The building was built in 1970. A first expansion phase was carried out in 1993, followed by several renovations and further expansions. Infracore has the ambition to further develop the site and create an additional rental surface of 1'800 sqm, amongst others through the elevation of the main building. The reception areas, day clinic and continuous care facilities will be completely renovated and modernized.

Privatklinik Belair, one of the largest private clinics in the canton of Schaffhausen, is part of the private group of hospitals and medical centres Swiss Medical Network. The establishment is part of the hospital planning list of the canton of Schaffhausen and has 28 beds. The clinic counts 99 employees and 35 accredited physicians.

For more information: Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 785 46 32

Infracore SA: info@infracore.ch, +41 79 635 04 10



About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is a company dedicated to hospital and health infrastructures. Its real estate portfolio consists of 39 quality properties situated at 17 prime locations across Switzerland, representing a total rental surface of 182'207 sqm. The market value of Infracore's portfolio is estimated at more than CHF 1 billion and the annual rental income amounts to almost CHF 60 million. Infracore is positioning itself as a partner of public or private institutions for real estate investments and intends to play a key role in the reshaping of the Swiss hospital landscape. www.infracore.ch

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Infracore SA Rue Georges-Jordil 4 1700 Fribourg Switzerland Phone: 026 350 02 02 E-mail: svanderschueren@infracore.ch Internet: www.infracore.ch ISIN: CH0467966740 EQS News ID: 1156454

End of News EQS Group News Service

1156454 18.12.2020