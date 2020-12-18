EQS-News Infracore SA announces the acquisition of the building of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen
EQS Group-News: Infracore SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
Press release
Fribourg, 18 December 2020
Infracore SA announces the acquisition of the building of Privatklinik Belair in Schaffhausen
The hospital and health infrastructures company Infracore SA announces the acquisition today of the building of Privatklinik Belair, located at Rietstrasse 30 in Schaffhausen. The property has a total rental area of 3'303 sqm and a visitor parking. The plot surface amounts to 3'593 sqm.
The property is located northwest of the centre of Schaffhausen, near the old town, in the residential district called « Breite ». The Schaffhausen train station is about 1 km away and the clinic can easily be reached by public transport.
The building was built in 1970. A first expansion phase was carried out in 1993, followed by several renovations and further expansions. Infracore has the ambition to further develop the site and create an additional rental surface of 1'800 sqm, amongst others through the elevation of the main building. The reception areas, day clinic and continuous care facilities will be completely renovated and modernized.
Privatklinik Belair, one of the largest private clinics in the canton of Schaffhausen, is part of the private group of hospitals and medical centres Swiss Medical Network. The establishment is part of the hospital planning list of the canton of Schaffhausen and has 28 beds. The clinic counts 99 employees and 35 accredited physicians.
For more information: Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 785 46 32
Infracore SA: info@infracore.ch, +41 79 635 04 10
About Infracore SA
Infracore SA is a company dedicated to hospital and health infrastructures. Its real estate portfolio consists of 39 quality properties situated at 17 prime locations across Switzerland, representing a total rental surface of 182'207 sqm. The market value of Infracore's portfolio is estimated at more than CHF 1 billion and the annual rental income amounts to almost CHF 60 million. Infracore is positioning itself as a partner of public or private institutions for real estate investments and intends to play a key role in the reshaping of the Swiss hospital landscape. www.infracore.ch
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infracore SA
|Rue Georges-Jordil 4
|1700 Fribourg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|026 350 02 02
|E-mail:
|svanderschueren@infracore.ch
|Internet:
|www.infracore.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0467966740
|EQS News ID:
|1156454
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1156454 18.12.2020
