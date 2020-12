Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

18 December 2020, 17h45

On 16 December 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from AXA S.A., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, the companies controlled by AXA SA, own 2,95% of the voting rights attached to shares of the Company, and therefore the threshold of 3% has been crossed downwards.

The notification contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the

notification requirement: AXA S.A.

Transaction date: 10 December 2020

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities AXA S.A. 0 0 0,00% AXA Belgium 313 200 22 200 0,08% L'Ardenne Prévoyante 3 300 0 0,00% AXA France IARD 380 533 344 041 1,26% AXA Versicherungen AG 128 175 119 000 0,43% AXA MPS Assicurazioni Vita SpA 105 000 105 000 0,38% AXA Assicurazioni SpA 5 400 5 400 0,02% AXA Aurora Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros 3 000 3 000 0,01% Axa Assurances Vie Luxembourg SA 8 000 8 000 0,03% Unit holders of funds: different companies of the AXA Group 393 943 200 000 0,73% Subtotal 1 340 551 806 641 2,95% TOTAL 806 641 2,95%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.