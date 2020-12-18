DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 18.12.2020, 18:05 | 47 | 0 | 0 18.12.2020, 18:05 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.12.2020 / 18:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Paul Last name(s): Decraemer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI

529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.33 EUR 8815.88 EUR 4.32 EUR 1296.00 EUR 4.31 EUR 17175.35 EUR 4.3 EUR 989.00 EUR 4.29 EUR 3217.50 EUR 4.29 EUR 3217.50 EUR 4.29 EUR 2801.37 EUR 4.29 EUR 3861.00 EUR 4.29 EUR 2509.65 EUR 4.29 EUR 5285.28 EUR 4.29 EUR 36606.57 EUR 4.28 EUR 680.52 EUR 4.28 EUR 3852.00 EUR 4.28 EUR 4280.00 EUR 4.28 EUR 522.16 EUR 4.28 EUR 4280.00 EUR 4.28 EUR 2512.36 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 522.16 EUR 4.28 EUR 522.16 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 500.76 EUR 4.28 EUR 487.92 EUR 4.28 EUR 22427.20 EUR 4.28 EUR 487.92 EUR 4.28 EUR 492.20 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 492.20 EUR 4.28 EUR 577.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 543.56 EUR 4.28 EUR 12.84 EUR 4.28 EUR 492.20 EUR 4.28 EUR 607.76 EUR 4.28 EUR 607.76 EUR 4.28 EUR 513.60 EUR 4.28 EUR 577.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 2533.76 EUR 4.28 EUR 560.68 EUR 4.28 EUR 4844.96 EUR 4.28 EUR 4100.24 EUR 4.28 EUR 4708.00 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 4708.00 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2294.08 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 543.56 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 4999.04 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 2529.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 389.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 299.60 EUR 4.28 EUR 552.12 EUR 4.28 EUR 291.04 EUR 4.28 EUR 98.44 EUR 4.28 EUR 2722.08 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 7C Solarparken Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







