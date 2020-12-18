

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.12.2020 / 18:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Paul Last name(s): Decraemer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI

529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.3000 EUR 1758.70 EUR 4.3000 EUR 1836.10 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2506.90 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2506.90 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2519.80 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2506.90 EUR 4.3000 EUR 1737.20 EUR 4.3000 EUR 3521.70 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2506.90 EUR 4.3000 EUR 1793.10 EUR 4.3000 EUR 1849.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.3000 EUR 25043.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE MIC: BCXE

