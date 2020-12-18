 

7C Solarparken AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2020 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Decraemer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.3000 EUR 1272.80 EUR
4.3000 EUR 81.70 EUR
4.3000 EUR 275.20 EUR
4.3000 EUR 223.60 EUR
4.3000 EUR 7138.00 EUR
4.3000 EUR 60.20 EUR
4.3000 EUR 559.00 EUR
4.3000 EUR 1109.40 EUR
4.3000 EUR 193.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3000 EUR 10913.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: BTSC


18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Germany
Internet: www.solarparken.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64023  18.12.2020 



