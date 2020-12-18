 

Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Michelle Moore will join the company as Digital Platform leader, effective Dec. 31, 2020. She will report to Ather Williams III, head of Strategy, Digital and Innovation, and will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005099/en/

Michelle Moore, Wells Fargo Digital Platform leader (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Michelle Moore, Wells Fargo Digital Platform leader (Photo: Wells Fargo)

As Digital Platform leader, Moore will support and manage digital platforms and capabilities for the enterprise, as well as digital experiences that support Wells Fargo consumer business units. She will focus on driving solutions that set the industry standard for digital consumer experiences and enable customers to seamlessly interact with Wells Fargo how, when, and where they choose.

“Michelle is a dynamic leader with strong experience developing digital-first customer experiences,” Williams said. “She has deep expertise in delivering innovative solutions that completely reimagine banking and empower customers to conveniently, securely, and easily manage their finances.”

Moore has 20 years of experience in financial services and joins Wells Fargo from Boston Consulting Group, where she advised clients on digital strategy and transformation. Prior to that, she spent 15 years as an executive at Bank of America, where she most recently was head of Digital Banking and Advanced Solutions, overseeing the bank’s mobile and online strategy and transformation, and artificial intelligence roadmap. She also previously held leadership positions in Global Commercial Banking and Middle Market Commercial Banking. Moore was named 2017’s Digital Banker of the Year by American Banker and was named one of 2017’s Innovators to Watch by Bank Innovation.

Moore holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and earned her Bachelor of Science in applied economics and business management at Cornell University.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Michelle Moore will join the company as Digital Platform leader, effective Dec. 31, 2020. She will report to Ather Williams III, head of Strategy, Digital and Innovation, and will be based in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Wells Fargo: Investor Optimism Gains Steam in Fourth Quarter
15.12.20
Wann der CEO von Wells Fargo erwartet, dass die Bank zu der normalen Dividende zurückkehrt
11.12.20
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
10.12.20
Wells Fargo Study Finds Senior Isolation and Loneliness a Growing Concern as Pandemic Continues
10.12.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Aktien für die nächsten 10 Jahre
09.12.20
Bill.com and Wells Fargo Introduce Bill Manager to Help Businesses Pay and Get Paid with Increased Simplicity, Visibility and Control
08.12.20
Wells Fargo Investment Institute Releases ‘2021 Outlook: Forging a Path Forward’
08.12.20
As COVID-19 Cases Rise and Restrictions Loom, Small Business Owners See Long Road to Recovery
08.12.20
Five Combat-wounded Veterans Receive New Cars in Time for the Holidays to Ease Transition to Civilian Life
04.12.20
Dividenden-Wachstumsmodell

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen