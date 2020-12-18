Opendoor, a Leading Digital Platform for Residential Real Estate, to Become Publicly-traded following Completed Transaction with Social Capital Hedosophia II

Opendoor Technologies will raise approximately $1 billion from the transaction to fuel growth, market expansion and development of new product offerings, as well as accelerate the Company's plans to expand nationwide and build the first digital one-stop-shop to buy and sell a home. SCH shareholders approved the transaction at a general meeting on December 17, 2020.

Opendoor Labs Inc. (“Opendoor”), the online homes marketplace and pioneer in iBuying, and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) ("SCH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today completed their previously announced transaction to take Opendoor public. The transaction forms a leading, publicly traded digital platform for residential real estate. The newly formed company is named Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor Technologies” or the “Company”), and it will start trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the new ticker symbol “OPEN.”

Eric Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Opendoor, said, “Today marks an important step on our path towards making buying and selling a home simple and instant, and unlocking homeownership for millions of people every year. All of us at Opendoor are humbled to reach this significant milestone in our journey of building a generational company, and we are grateful for the countless individuals who have contributed to advancing our mission of empowering everyone with the freedom to move.”

Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of SCH, said, "As a leader and innovator in the iBuying space, Opendoor has the opportunity to completely transform the residential real estate industry. We are excited to work with Eric and his talented team as Opendoor begins its next chapter as a public company.”

Co-Founder and CEO Eric Wu will continue to lead the newly formed company with Opendoor’s management team. SCH’s Director Adam Bain, Managing Partner at 01 Advisors and former Chief Operating Officer of Twitter, will join the Company’s Board of Directors. Ciopora Herman, former Chief Financial Officer of the San Francisco 49ers, also joins the Board.

Trading is expected to begin on the Nasdaq on December 21, 2020, under the new ticker symbol “OPEN” for Opendoor Technologies common stock and “OPENW” for the Opendoor Technologies warrants.

Connaught acted as financial advisor, Credit Suisse acted as capital markets advisor and placement agent and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to SCH. Citi acted as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Opendoor.