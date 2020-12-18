 

DGAP-Adhoc DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 18:21  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023

18-Dec-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023

First portfolio acquisition financed by bond issue

Frankfurt, 18th December 2020 -DEISAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG, a specialist commercial real estate focusing on building a portfolio of grocery real estate has issued a corporate bond to support its planned growth activities. As part of a Private Placement transaction, the first tranche of EUR 15 Million was subscribed by qualified Investors in Germany and Switzerland.

The Corporate Bond has a tenor of 3 years and a coupon of 7.25% p.a., paid out annually in arrears. The Bond will start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market on the 21th December with the ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5.

The Proceeds will be used to expand the grocery real estate portfolio of the Issuer.

The issue of a first tranche of EUR 15 Million enables the financing of the acquisition of first properties.

To further support portfolio growth, the company may issue further tranches of its 2023 corporate bond up to a total volume of EUR 125 Million.

About DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG is a long-term buy-to-let investor in German grocery real estate headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The Company focuses on building up a portfolio of grocery- real estate in small and mid-size towns across Germany. As a buy-to-let operator with proactive asset- and portfolio management, DESIAG aims to constantly grow Asset Value and Cash flows. DESIAG keeps a lean management structure, whereby staff-intensive activities are outsourced to third parties yet still actively managed by DESIAG.

Contact:
DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
Ivan Sirakov
T +49 (0)69 8700 879 296
E investor-relations@desiag.com

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
Lurgiallee 14
60439 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland





 

18-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG
Lurgiallee 14
60439 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069 - 870 08 79 296
E-mail: investor-relations@desiag.com
Internet: www.desiag.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5
WKN: A3H2ZP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1156446

Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1156446  18-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156446&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDESIAG D Sup Im 7,25 % bis 12/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023 DGAP-Ad-hoc: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023 18-Dec-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies fügt Gebietsleiter ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: 2020 JAHRESRÜCKBLICK: Nouveau Monde erreicht bedeutende Meilensteine
EQS-News: Relief Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG ...
DGAP-News: Compleo ernennt neuen Finanzvorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG begibt Unternehmensanleihe 2020/2023 (deutsch)
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG begibt Unternehmensanleihe 2020/2023

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
205
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
00:09 Uhr
14.185
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
17.12.20
702
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
14.12.20
3
2002 Griechischen Anleihen - wann verkaufen?
07.12.20
209
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?