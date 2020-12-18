Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG issues a corporate bond 2020/2023

First portfolio acquisition financed by bond issue

Frankfurt, 18th December 2020 -DEISAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG, a specialist commercial real estate focusing on building a portfolio of grocery real estate has issued a corporate bond to support its planned growth activities. As part of a Private Placement transaction, the first tranche of EUR 15 Million was subscribed by qualified Investors in Germany and Switzerland.

The Corporate Bond has a tenor of 3 years and a coupon of 7.25% p.a., paid out annually in arrears. The Bond will start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market on the 21th December with the ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5.

The Proceeds will be used to expand the grocery real estate portfolio of the Issuer.

The issue of a first tranche of EUR 15 Million enables the financing of the acquisition of first properties.

To further support portfolio growth, the company may issue further tranches of its 2023 corporate bond up to a total volume of EUR 125 Million.

About DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG is a long-term buy-to-let investor in German grocery real estate headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The Company focuses on building up a portfolio of grocery- real estate in small and mid-size towns across Germany. As a buy-to-let operator with proactive asset- and portfolio management, DESIAG aims to constantly grow Asset Value and Cash flows. DESIAG keeps a lean management structure, whereby staff-intensive activities are outsourced to third parties yet still actively managed by DESIAG.

Contact:

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

Ivan Sirakov

T +49 (0)69 8700 879 296

E investor-relations@desiag.com



DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

Lurgiallee 14

60439 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Language: English
ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5
WKN: A3H2ZP

