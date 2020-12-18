 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

18.12.2020, 18:19  |  63   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SWI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Reuters reported on December 13, 2020, that state-sponsored hackers are believed to have penetrated the IT systems of federal government agencies by manipulating software updates released by SolarWinds. The Company disclosed on December 14, 2020, that the hackers targeted its Orion monitoring product, interfering with updates between March and June 2020. Based on this news, shares of SolarWinds dropped by 17% on December 14, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

