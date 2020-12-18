 

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.’s New Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 18:22  |  54   |   |   

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bb+” to the $575 million, 4.875%, perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene) (Bermuda) [NYSE:ATH]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is positive.

Athene intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, inorganic growth and organic and its commitment to the Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate, 1A Ltd.

AM Best notes that proforma financial leverage and interest coverage metrics remain at appropriate levels.

Athene’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb”, its existing Long-Term IRs and the Long-Term ICRs of its operating insurance subsidiaries were affirmed with positive outlooks on May 22, 2020 (see related press release), and remain unchanged following this issuance of the preferred shares.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Athene Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.’s New Preferred Stock AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bb+” to the $575 million, 4.875%, perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene) (Bermuda) [NYSE:ATH]. The outlook assigned to this Credit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends