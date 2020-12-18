Dynex Capital, Inc. Promotes Smriti L. Popenoe to President

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the promotion of Smriti L. Popenoe to President, effective immediately. Ms. Popenoe’s 27-year career in finance and capital markets spans a broad range of financial institutions with experience across multiple business and market cycles. She spent the last six years at Dynex Capital, Inc., serving as Executive Vice President, Co-Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Popenoe will retain her Co-Chief Investment Officer duties.

“I am excited to congratulate Smriti on her promotion to President of Dynex Capital. We have worked together over the last 23 years, and she has been a part of Dynex’s thought leadership for the better part of the last decade,” commented Byron L. Boston, Chief Executive Officer. “Smriti has been a valuable member of the Dynex management team since joining us in 2014. Through her tenure, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, evidenced by the Company's growth and performance. Smriti’s new role as President is an important move for Dynex that will allow us to build upon our past success and position us to execute on our long-term vision for the Company.”