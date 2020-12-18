 

DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH

 Cyber-Attack Deemed a “Grave Risk” Poses No Risk to Data443 Clients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, has released the following statement by the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Remillard:

“In response to the recent cyber-attack declared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to pose a ‘grave risk’ to government networks and the private sector, Data443 conducted a thorough audit and review of its development, quality assurance, and production management systems. As part of our commitment to our clients, and as an industry leader for data security and privacy, we acted quickly to ensure that none of our software providers or proprietary products contained the same or similar vulnerabilities associated with the FireEye hack and the SolarWinds software. We confirmed that we are not utilizing any of the FireEye or SolarWinds components listed in the recent cyber-attack. We continue to monitor our production systems as a matter of good security principal in general (as should everyone) for all nefarious or abnormal activities and continue to monitor security advisories for any similar occurrences. Our commitment to our clients is to be proactive against potential attacks, and to respond (thoughtful and reasoned conduct designed to achieve a specific result) rather than just react (conduct driven by the moment with no consideration for the long term effects of the action) to all threats.”

More details about the Support FAQ available to the public and customers is available at:

https://www.data443.com/technical-notification-solarwinds/

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) DATAEXPRESS, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (iii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs; (vii) Resilient AccessTM, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others; (viii) Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (ix) the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; (x) FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; (xi) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users and over 400,000 downloads it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and (xii) IntellyWP, a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform, WordPress. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

