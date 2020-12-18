DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH

Cyber-Attack Deemed a “Grave Risk” Poses No Risk to Data443 Clients



Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. has released the following statement by the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Remillard:

“In response to the recent cyber-attack declared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to pose a ‘grave risk’ to government networks and the private sector, Data443 conducted a thorough audit and review of its development, quality assurance, and production management systems. As part of our commitment to our clients, and as an industry leader for data security and privacy, we acted quickly to ensure that none of our software providers or proprietary products contained the same or similar vulnerabilities associated with the FireEye hack and the SolarWinds software. We confirmed that we are not utilizing any of the FireEye or SolarWinds components listed in the recent cyber-attack. We continue to monitor our production systems as a matter of good security principal in general (as should everyone) for all nefarious or abnormal activities and continue to monitor security advisories for any similar occurrences. Our commitment to our clients is to be proactive against potential attacks, and to respond (thoughtful and reasoned conduct designed to achieve a specific result) rather than just react (conduct driven by the moment with no consideration for the long term effects of the action) to all threats.”