Director/PDMR Shareholding

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies changes in the interests of Natalie Gaunt (spouse of John Gaunt, a PDMR) in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company as follows:

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Natalie Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  18 December 2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		  Price Volume Total
£4.15 3,972 £16,483.80
Aggregated £4.15 3,972 £16,483.80
                 

Enquiries:

