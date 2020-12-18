Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
The Company notifies changes in the interests of Natalie Gaunt (spouse of John Gaunt, a PDMR) in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company as follows:
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Natalie Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Spouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18 December 2020
|Ordinary shares of £3.04 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.15
|3,972
|£16,483.80
|Aggregated
|£4.15
|3,972
|£16,483.80
Enquiries:
