EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 18.12.2020, 19:00 | 34 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Gazit Gaia Limited (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Gazit Gaia Limited (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 16.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
2.4125 4320157
total volume: 4320157
total price: 10422378.80
average price: 2.4125
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4795370
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
