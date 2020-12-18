 

DGAP-DD Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2020 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LION Media GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Ströer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Contribution of 10,496,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA by Dirk Ströer into LION Media GmbH & Co. KG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
19:14 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
19:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english
19:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
17.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
11.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
11.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

