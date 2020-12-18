 

EQS-Adhoc Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 19:00  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

18-Dec-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 18 December 2020 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces that today its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

Today's Extraordinary General Meeting was held without the physical participation of shareholders, in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordinance 3). Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, Medacta's Chairman, Alberto Siccardi and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 18,464,747 shares were represented by the independent proxy, representing approximately 92% of Medacta's share capital.

The General Meeting approved the election of Riccardo Braglia as a new member of the Board of Directors, which is therefore composed of Alberto Siccardi as Chairman, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli as Member, Victor Balli as Lead independent Member, Riccardo Braglia as independent Member and Philippe Weber as independent Member. All members will be in office until the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Mr Braglia as member of the Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Committee is now composed of the independent directors Philippe Weber (chairman) and Riccardo Braglia (member).

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors met and decided on a new streamlined composition of the Audit Committee. Victor Balli was confirmed as chairman and Maria Luisa Siccardi as member.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available in due course at:
https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm

Contact
Medacta International SA
Gianna La Rana, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 91 696 14 95
investor.relations@medacta.ch

About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch,investor.relations@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156451

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1156451  18-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156451&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMedacta Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting 18-Dec-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ergebnisse der mit großer Mehrheit angenommenen Tagesordnungspunkte der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies fügt Gebietsleiter ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: 2020 JAHRESRÜCKBLICK: Nouveau Monde erreicht bedeutende Meilensteine
EQS-News: Relief Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG ...
DGAP-News: Compleo ernennt neuen Finanzvorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.20
3
Medacta - IPO