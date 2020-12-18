Retail Business Influencers and CEOs Share Top Industry Predictions For 2021

Retailers and brands adopted new technologies to serve and stay close to customers during the pandemic, accelerating trends as varied as buy online, pick up in-store; alternative digital payment options; and livestreamed sales. E-commerce’s share of retail sales skyrocketed and, while most agree that frequent online shopping will become a permanent part consumers’ lives, the industry is still debating how quickly shoppers will return to physical stores once they feel it’s safe to do so.

In 2020, the global pandemic disrupted retail supply chains, led companies to fast-track digitization and drove massive shifts in shopping behavior as consumers of all ages headed online to buy everything they couldn’t get in stores due to lockdowns or shortages.

To gain insight on where the industry is headed, Berns Communications Group asked the members of its Retail Influencer Network what they predict for 2021 as global vaccination efforts accelerate and retail and related sectors regain their footing. The Retail Influencer Network is a carefully selected group of senior business leaders and influential investors and analysts whose thought leadership is shaping the global retail industry.

“2020 has given rise to new consumer shopping habits that will likely stick post-vaccine,” said Stacy Berns, President of Berns Communications Group. “Since the start of the pandemic, our Retail Influencer Network has regularly brought together some of the greatest minds in retail to discuss these trends and better understand their long-term implications.”

According to these thought leaders, we can expect:

Travel and Entertainment Will Be Winners in the Second Half

The latter half of the year will look like the post-Prohibition era , with consumers who were able to financially weather the pandemic celebrating the vaccine rollout by booking over-the-top trips and stays at incredible hotels, says Lucy Lieberman , CMO of Tablet Hotels.

The pandemic-fueled eat-at-home trend will create a permanent headwind for restaurants and a tailwind for grocers, says Rachel Elias Wein, Founder and CEO of WeinPlus. The money consumers save by not dining out will sustain increased discretionary stay-at-home spending through the second quarter, shifting to travel and entertainment in the third quarter, she says.

A Shift in Consumers’ Values