Kering Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 11 to 16, 2020 (French only):
|
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/12/2020
FR0000121485
15 000
573.94 €
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/12/2020
FR0000121485
15 000
567.55 €
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/12/2020
FR0000121485
15 000
570.32 €
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
16/12/2020
FR0000121485
5 000
562.21 €
XPAR
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/759b81a7e75c50ba/original/Dis ...
