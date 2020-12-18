 

Kering  Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 11 to 16, 2020 (French only):

Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

11/12/2020

FR0000121485

15 000

573.94 €

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/12/2020

FR0000121485

15 000

567.55 €

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/12/2020

FR0000121485

15 000

570.32 €

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

16/12/2020

FR0000121485

5 000

562.21 €

XPAR

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/759b81a7e75c50ba/original/Dis ...

