UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF SHAYA BARON

FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote Shaya Baron to Director of Insurance. Shaya is licensed to sell insurance in each of the states where UMH operates.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Shaya has worked with many insurance partners to provide our renters with affordable liability insurance policies. He will also continually analyze UMH’s insurance needs to ascertain that we are adequately covered. We look forward to him continuing these efforts and growing this area of our business.”