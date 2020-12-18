 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF SHAYA BARON

FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote Shaya Baron to Director of Insurance. Shaya is licensed to sell insurance in each of the states where UMH operates.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Shaya has worked with many insurance partners to provide our renters with affordable liability insurance policies. He will also continually analyze UMH’s insurance needs to ascertain that we are adequately covered. We look forward to him continuing these efforts and growing this area of our business.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980


